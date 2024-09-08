Match Preview: Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

September 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa remains two points off the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table with seven games remaining in the regular season. A three-week road trip in August ended with a record crowd for the 2024 season at TD Place, as Ottawa pulled off a narrow but dominant victory against Vancouver FC. A two-week trip away from home now looms for Carlos González's side, beginning with a Monday night trip with Winnipeg and a clash with Valour FC.

Here's everything you need to know before Monday's clash in Winnipeg.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 21 matches in the 2024 season (10-6-5), trailing Forge FC by two points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético beat Vancouver FC at home (1-0).

Goal(s): Ilias Iliadis

Last time out in the CPL, Valour FC (6th place, 6-3-12) battled to a hard-earned draw away to 3rd placed Cavalry FC (2-2).

Ilias Iliadis, on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal, scored his second goal of the season for Atlético Ottawa last weekend.

This was the second time in three weeks that Iliadis scored directly from a corner kick, grabbing headlines again.

The 23-year-old midfielder struck the post and had another effort cleared off the line, all directly from corner kicks last Saturday.

Iliadis was named to the CPL Team of the Week for Matchday 21, alongside teammate Dani Morer.

Atlético Ottawa has scored the second most goals (35) and goals per match (1.67).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (211) and has the second most shots on target (102) with a 48% accuracy in front of goal. Only one team has hit the woodwork more than Ottawa (11 times).

Valour has scored 25 goals this season (7th).

Valour defender Themi Antonoglou leads the league in assists in 2024 (7).

Atlético's Dani Morer is third with 5 assists.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (7) and the fourth-best defence in the league (25 goals conceded).

Valour is tied for the fewest clean sheets in 2024 (3) and has conceded the most goals (35).

Goalkeeper, and Ottawa-native, Jonathan Viscosi has the second-most saves in the league (59).

Atlético defender Matteo de Brienne will miss one match due to yellow card accumulation (YCA).

Defender Luke Singh and forward Ballou Tabla are one caution away from a suspension.

This is the fifth clash between Ottawa and Valour in the 2024 season (all competitions), with Ottawa having won all but the latest clash in the nation's capital.

Last time out, Ottawa was held a 2-2 draw at home against Valour (2-2).

Goal(s): Themi Antonoglou (OG), Rubén del Campo

Atlético won the previous three encounters with a combined score of 11-0, including a record-breaking 7-0 victory in the Preliminary Round of the TELUS Canadain Championship.

Goal(s): Ollie Bassett (x3), Rubén del Campo (x3), Alberto Zapater (x2), Ballou Tabla, Gabriel Antinoro, Sam Salter

Record head-to-head (all-time): 7W-4D-6L; 27 goals scored, 23 goals conceded.

