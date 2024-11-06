Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Spokane Velocity FC

November 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

The stage is set for an intense semifinal showdown as Forward Madison FC hosts Spokane Velocity FC at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday! With only one win standing between them and a spot in the finals, the 'Mingos will battle it out under the lights in front of a packed home crowd.

Spokane Velocity is coming into the match on a high, having just clinched a decisive 3-0 victory over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Kickoff is set for 6 PM, with gates opening at 5 PM. Fill the stands, raise your scarves, and let's create an atmosphere Madison won't forget! It's all on the line and we need YOU to be our 12th!

Tickets are on sale now, so join us for the excitement and help fuel the team's push to the championship! Want to start the party early? Make sure to check out our Semi-Finals Tailgate Pack which gives you early access at 4 PM! This pack includes a match ticket, unlimited burgers, brats, hot dogs, non-alcoholic beverages, and two drink tabs.

Plus, early access ticket holders are automatically entered to win major raffle prizes and can welcome the team as they enter the stadium through the tailgate! The DJ set kicks off at 4, with games and activities, including Pinseekers' golf chip game.

THIS SEASON AGAINST SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

This season, Forward Madison FC has proven their dominance over Spokane Velocity FC with two decisive victories. Their first encounter in May took place at ONE Spokane Stadium, where the 'Mingos delivered a commanding 3-0 win on the road. Forward Madison's offense showcased its firepower early in the season, setting the tone for their rivalry with Spokane and establishing confidence that would carry through the months ahead.

When the two teams met again in September at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison defended their home turf with another shutout, securing a 2-0 victory. With a strong defensive line and an energized home crowd, the 'Mingos showed Spokane why Breese Stevens is one of the toughest places to play. As they face off once more in the semifinals, Madison aims to continue their unbeaten streak and punch their ticket to the finals in front of a packed stadium.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward Madison FC advanced in the USL League One playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Charlotte Independence in their first-ever home playoff match at Breese Stevens Field. Both teams started strong, creating early chances, with Jimmie Villalobos testing Charlotte's goalkeeper Austin Pack in the 8th minute. Madison continued to press, and in the 38th minute, Derek Gebhard scored from the center of the box, assisted by Devin Boyce's precise cross, giving the team a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw relentless attempts from Charlotte, but Madison's defense, led by Mitchell Osmond and keeper Bernd Schipmann, held firm. As the game neared its end, a foul on Wolfgang Prentice in the penalty area allowed Boyce to convert a penalty in stoppage time, securing the 2-0 win. Coach Matt Glaeser praised the team's resilience and organization, emphasizing their energy and defensive discipline as keys to victory.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With the last regular season match ahead, here are some key factors to consider as Forward Madison FC prepares to take on Spokane Velocity FC:

Bypass Spokane's First Line of Pressure!- Quickly move the ball past Spokane's press using direct passes or well-timed dribbles to establish possession in their half. This approach lets Forward Madison control tempo and forces Spokane into a more defensive stance.

Maintain Defensive Balance While in Possession- Keep a solid structure with players positioned behind the ball to counter Spokane's quick transitions. This positioning helps contain any counterattack if possession is lost, reducing risk in open play.u

Strong Box Defending, Especially at the Back Post- Spokane may target the back post with crosses, so defenders must stay alert, tightly mark, and clear effectively. Key players like Mitch Osmond can help organize the backline and handle aerial threats.

NEXT MATCH

Should Forward Madison FC win their semifinal match against Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, Nov. 9, the 'Mingos will advance to the finals to face the winner of the Union Omaha vs. Greenville Triumph FC matchup.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvSPK

Saturday, November 9, 2024

6:00pm CT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 10-3-9

SPK: 7-9-6

