Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Central Valley Fuego FC

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

After their previous match came to a draw, Central Valley Fuego makes their way to Madison, Wisconsin this Saturday, June 13, to play against Forward Madison FC! This is the second time the two teams face each other in the 2024 season. Expect an exciting, adrenaline fueled match between these two teams.

HISTORY VS. FORWARD MADISON FC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Forward Madison FC have faced each other seven times since 2022, with Fuego FC holding a record of 3-2-2 in the series. In their previous encounter earlier in this season, Fuego took a loss, with Madison scoring 3 points.

In their seven previous matchups, Central Valley Fuego has secured 3 wins, and came to a draw, twice. The most notable win for Fuego FC came on September 21, 2022, when they defeated the Mingos 3-0 at home. Fuego FC has managed to score a total of ten goals across these encounters. The highest scoring game, came to a 4-4 draw, last year in August 2023.

Forward Madison currently has two ex-Fuego players in the form of Christian Chaney and Cherif Dieye. Are they prepared to face off against their former team under the leadership of Jermaine Jones? Or will Jones boys secure a win this Saturday?

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

After an unlucky last minute goal that brought their previous match against Hailstorm to a draw, Fuego is hungry as ever to secure their second win of the season, so stay tuned!

NEXT MATCH:

Central Valley Fuego FC returns home on July 19th, 2024 as they play Round 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Spokane Velocity! Expect a fun night set to a theme of Anime Night!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCV

Saturday, July 13, 2024

5:00 PM PT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 4:30 PM PT

Stats: MADvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 1-6-2

MAD: 5-1-4

