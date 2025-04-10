Match Preview: Charlotte Independence vs Forward Madison FC

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC is back to league play as they take on Charlotte Independence on the road this Friday at 6pm CST at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Both the Mingos and Charlotte look to break above the .500 mark in league play, with both clubs winning and losing a match each so far this season. Charlotte hopes to rebound from their last league match against Greenville Triumph SC in a crushing 1-0 defeat. The Mingos look to keep their momentum strong after winning their last league match against the Richmond Kickers 2-1 in the first round of the Henny Derby.

FMFC VS. UW-MADISON MATCH RECAP

This past Saturday, the annual battle for Madison proved to be yet another thrilling match as from the start, both sides came out fighting for the win. The match opened with quick opportunities for both sides, with the Mingos getting a great look in the 11th minute, followed by the Badgers getting a shot off on goal in the 14th minute. The Flamingos would strike first, however, with an excellent goal from Nazeem Bartman in the 19th minute of the match.

The Badgers didn't lose their drive in the second half, capitalizing on the Mingos only playing trialist players after halftime, Wisconsin's Matthew Zachemski evened the score one to one in the 49th minute of the match. The Badgers didn't stop there, as Thomas Raimbault put the Badgers ahead, scoring in the 55th minute. The remainder of the match continued to be a back-and-forth battle, with neither team being able to maintain consistent possession. As the game wound down, Forward Madison's Laurie Bell proved to be the Mingo's savior, scoring off a penalty kick awarded in the 90th minute to pull the Mingos even and draw the 2025 Battle for Madison.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos are back to league play as they take on Charlotte Independence:

Maintain a solid defensive structure: Keeping a solid defensive line will hold Charlotte's potential goal-scoring opportunities to an absolute minimum. Keeping a good defensive form and structure will let the Mingos keep possession and play more cohesively.

Keep turnovers to a minimum: Possessing the ball and limiting the amount of unforced errors will be key for the Mingos. Ensuring that the ball is taken care of properly will keep them one step ahead.

Take advantage of key set pieces: Capitalizing on set pieces in the attacking third is a main point of emphasis for the Mingos. Doing so will allow them to create and receive better opportunities to score and advance the ball.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for their 2025 Home Opener against Texoma FC on April 19th at 6pm CST. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

SNAPSHOT: #CLTvsMAD

Friday, April 11th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

American Legion Memorial Stadium - Charlotte, NC

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

CLT: 1-1-1

MAD: 1-1-0

