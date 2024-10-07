Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC

October 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Setting the Scene

This Wednesday, Central Valley Fuego FC takes on Spokane Velocity in a sold-out, action-packed showdown! The theme is Hispanic Heritage Night, where we'll proudly celebrate the rich cultures that make up our community. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous matches, making this a must-win for both sides. With everything on the line, fans can expect an intense battle as Fuego and Spokane fight for victory. It's going to be an exciting night filled with passion, pride, and Fuego energy!

HISTORY VS. NORTHERN SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Spokane Velocity have met three times this season, with Spokane holding a slight edge. Fuego has won 1 match, drawn 1, and lost 1, however, Spokane has outscored Fuego 5-4 overall. Their most recent clash saw Spokane win 3-2 on July 19th, while Fuego claimed a 1-0 victory in April. With the season series tied, Fuego will be looking to settle the score at home in this final showdown!

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

The injury report remains unchanged with Atcha and Jason remaining sidelined, and Mike Elias will continue as the acting head coach for this match.

NEXT MATCH:

Fuego FC will head back on the road for their next match, taking on One Knoxville SC on October 15th. Kickoff is set for 4 PM so join us for a watch party at Crow & Wolf Brewing Company.

SNAPSHOT: #CVvSPK

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

7:00 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 3-12-3

NCO: 7-6-5

