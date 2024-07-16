Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC
July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
Central Valley Fuego FC will face off against Spokane Velocity FC in Round 6 of the USL Jagermeister Cup. The match will be held at Fresno State Soccer Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8 PM PT on Friday, July 19, 2024. Adding to the excitement, the event will feature an Anime Night theme, promising a fun and vibrant atmosphere for all attendees.
HISTORY VS. SPOKANE VELOCITY FC
On April 27, 2024, Central Valley Fuego triumphed over Spokane Velocity in a thrilling penalty kick shootout during Round 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Their previous match was notably intense, with over nine yellow cards issued. A dramatic penalty goal at the last minute allowed Fuego FC to equalize, ultimately setting the stage for the decisive shootout.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
With their last match postponed due to weather, Fuego is eager to hit the pitch. Ramos continues to be out on injury, and Nembhard will be sitting this match out due to a knee injury.
NEXT MATCH:
On July 27, 2024, we return to regular season play with Central Valley Fuego FC facing off against South Georgia Tormenta FC at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a Marvel Super Hero Night theme, promising an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with superhero costumes, themed activities, and special entertainment, making it a perfect blend of soccer action and comic book fun.
SNAPSHOT: #CVvSPK
Saturday, July 19, 2024
8:00 PM PT Kickoff
Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA
Theme Night: Anime Night
FOLLOW LIVE
Streaming Video: ESPN+ or MyTV53
In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol
Stats: CVvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL JAGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS
CV: 0-1-4
SPK: 1-2-2
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2024
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Spokane Velocity FC
- 2024 Fuego FC Academy Tryouts Open for Registration
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Central Valley Fuego FC
- Fuego FC and Hailstorm FC Battle to Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Dramatic Showdown
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC