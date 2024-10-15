Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs One Knoxville SC

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC heads into their match against One Knoxville SC riding the momentum of a recent victory, eager to secure another 3 points. This marks the first time this season that Fuego FC will visit One Knoxville, aiming to turn the tables after a 2-0 defeat at home earlier this year. The stakes are high as Fuego FC looks to continue their winning streak and finish strong in their away campaign before returning home for their final home match of the season.

HISTORY VS. ONE KNOXVILLE SC

This is the second time the two teams have faced off this season, with the first match on May 17th in Fresno ending in a 2-0 victory for One Knoxville SC. Fuego FC struggled to find the back of the net in that encounter, but with the squad hungry for redemption and fresh off a win, they're hoping for a different outcome this time around. Historically, the teams have had limited encounters, but with each clash, the rivalry grows, and Fuego is determined to level the season series.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

Fuego FC enters this match with some notable absences. Defenders Jason Ramos and Atcha Yaya remain sidelined due to injury. Additionally, forward Shavon John-Brown has been called up for international duty with the Grenada National Team. Acting head coach for this match is Mike Elias.

NEXT MATCH:

Fuego FC will return home on October 20th for their final home match of the season, hosting Fan Appreciation Night at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The 4 pm kickoff will be a special celebration with the Fuego Familia, and with the match officially sold out, it's shaping up to be an unforgettable afternoon. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and join in the festivities as Fuego closes out their season in front of a packed home crowd.

CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC VS ONE KNOXVILLE SC

SNAPSHOT: #CVvKNX

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

4:00 PM PT Kickoff

Regal Stadium - Knoxville, TN

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvKNX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

Watch Party at Crow & Wolf

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 4-12-3

KNX: 8-5-6

