Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

September 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Fuego FC returns to action with a crucial match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Fuego Kicks Cancer Night, raising awareness and support for cancer research. Fuego FC is looking to build momentum after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Greenville Triumph, which snapped a six-game losing streak. However, they face a tough challenge against a Hailstorm side that just made history by winning the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup this past weekend, defeating Forward Madison in the final. Fuego FC will need to bring their best to disrupt Hailstorm's impressive run.

HISTORY VS. NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC

The two teams last met on August 30th, when Northern Colorado edged Fuego FC 1-0 in the USL Jägermeister Cup. That match was a closely contested battle, with Fuego pushing hard but unable to find the back of the net. This will be the fourth matchup between the clubs in 2024, with Hailstorm holding the upper hand. Fuego FC is looking to turn the tide and grab a crucial victory at home.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

With the injury report unchanged with Atcha and Jason remaining sidelined, and Mike Elias will continue as the acting head coach for this match.

NEXT MATCH:

Fuego FC will remain at home for their next match, taking on Spokane Velocity on October 9th for Hispanic Heritage Night. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. Fans attending the match will have a chance to win a special Hispanic Heritage-themed mini fridge! Be sure to sign up for a chance to win: https://v1hdnxfrlda.typeform.com/Hispanic

SNAPSHOT: #CVvNCO

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

7:00 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvNCO Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 3-11-3

NCO: 7-5-5

