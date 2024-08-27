Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

As Round 8 of the USL Jägermeister Cup approaches, Central Valley Fuego FC is eager to bounce back from a tough 4-0 loss to Charlotte Independence. Meanwhile, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC is riding high after a commanding 3-0 win over Greenville. With Fuego seeking redemption and Hailstorm aiming to continue their winning streak, Friday's matchup promises to be an intense battle.

HISTORY VS. NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC

The matchups between Central Valley Fuego FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC have been nothing short of thrilling this season, marked by closely contested battles. Their first encounter ended in a narrow 4-3 loss for Fuego FC, a match that could have gone either way. The second meeting saw the teams evenly matched, resulting in a 2-2 draw. With both games decided by the slimmest of margins, Friday's clash promises to be another exciting chapter in this budding Fire and Ice rivalry.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

In this cup match, Central Valley Fuego FC will be adjusting their lineup due to the suspension of Jose Carrera Garcia, who received a red card in the previous game. His absence opens the door for some fresh faces to step up, including newly added Academy signee Kevin Garcia. With the potential for lineup changes, Garcia is likely to get more professional minutes under his belt, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of Fuego FC.

NEXT MATCH:

After this cup match, Central Valley Fuego FC hits the road to face Spokane Velocity in a regular season clash on September 7th, 2024, at ONE Spokane Stadium. Fuego Familia, don't miss out-join us at Crow & Wolf for a Watch Party and cheer on the team as they take on Spokane!

SNAPSHOT: #CVvNCO

Friday, August 3o, 2024

7:30 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvNCO Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JAGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

CV: 1-2-4

NCO: 5-0-2

