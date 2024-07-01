Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
It's back to regular season play, with Central Valley Fuego FC making their way to Windsor, Colorado again to face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in Match 9 of the USL 2024 Season and the eighth entry of the Ice & Fire Cup series.
HISTORY VS. NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC
One of the USL League One's many rivalries come in the form of Central Valley Fuego FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC's Ice & Fire Cup. Let's take a look at the history of these two teams.
In their seven previous matchups, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC has come out on top six times, while Central Valley Fuego FC has secured one victory. The most notable win for Fuego FC came on July 13, 2022, when they defeated the Hailstorm 1-0 on their home turf. Fuego FC has managed to score a total of seven goals across these encounters. In their most recent match, despite losing in Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, Fuego managed to score 3 goals on June 8, 2024.
Hailstorm has dominated the Ice & Fire Cup, however, Fuego's tenacity is consistent and Jones' boys are hungry for a win. Will this be the match where Fuego finally gains the upper hand against Hailstorm?
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
After coming to a draw in their previous match at home, Fuego FC is looking to secure their first win since their first match against South Georgia Tormenta back in March. Key stand outs are Dembor Benson and Alfredo Midence.
NEXT MATCH:
Central Valley Fuego FC continues their road trip on July 13th for a matchup against ex-Fuego players Christian Chaney and Cherif Dieye and the rest of Forward Madison FC. The game kicks off at 5:00 PM PT at Breese Stevens Field.
SNAPSHOT: #NCOvCV
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
6:00 PM PT Kickoff
Future Legends Complex - Windsor, CO
FOLLOW LIVE
Streaming Video: ESPN+
Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 5:30 PM PT
In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol
Stats: NCOvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS
CV: 1-6-1
NCO: 3-2-2
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2024
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Central Valley Fuego Loses Round 5 of USL Jägermeister Cup, But Not Without Putting up a Fight - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
- Central Valley Fuego Loses Round 5 of USL Jägermeister Cup, But Not Without Putting up a Fight
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Despite a Draw, Fuego FC Score Their First Home Goal of the 2024 Season
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Richmond Kickers