Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

It's back to regular season play, with Central Valley Fuego FC making their way to Windsor, Colorado again to face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in Match 9 of the USL 2024 Season and the eighth entry of the Ice & Fire Cup series.

HISTORY VS. NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC

One of the USL League One's many rivalries come in the form of Central Valley Fuego FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC's Ice & Fire Cup. Let's take a look at the history of these two teams.

In their seven previous matchups, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC has come out on top six times, while Central Valley Fuego FC has secured one victory. The most notable win for Fuego FC came on July 13, 2022, when they defeated the Hailstorm 1-0 on their home turf. Fuego FC has managed to score a total of seven goals across these encounters. In their most recent match, despite losing in Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, Fuego managed to score 3 goals on June 8, 2024.

Hailstorm has dominated the Ice & Fire Cup, however, Fuego's tenacity is consistent and Jones' boys are hungry for a win. Will this be the match where Fuego finally gains the upper hand against Hailstorm?

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

After coming to a draw in their previous match at home, Fuego FC is looking to secure their first win since their first match against South Georgia Tormenta back in March. Key stand outs are Dembor Benson and Alfredo Midence.

NEXT MATCH:

Central Valley Fuego FC continues their road trip on July 13th for a matchup against ex-Fuego players Christian Chaney and Cherif Dieye and the rest of Forward Madison FC. The game kicks off at 5:00 PM PT at Breese Stevens Field.

SNAPSHOT: #NCOvCV

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

6:00 PM PT Kickoff

Future Legends Complex - Windsor, CO

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 5:30 PM PT

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: NCOvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 1-6-1

NCO: 3-2-2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.