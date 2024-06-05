Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to hit the road this week for an eagerly anticipated showdown against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, June 8th. This will be the fourth round match for Central Valley Fuego FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

HISTORY VS. NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC have a competitive history in USL League One, with both teams showcasing their strengths and resilience. As they prepare to face each other in the USL Jägermeister Cup for the first time this season, let's look back at their previous encounters.

In their six previous matchups, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC has come out on top five times, while Central Valley Fuego FC has secured one victory. The most notable win for Fuego FC came on July 13, 2022, when they defeated the Hailstorm 1-0 on their home turf. Fuego FC has managed to score a total of four goals across these encounters, with their last goal coming in the intense match on May 27, 2023.

Despite the Hailstorm's upper hand in the overall head-to-head record, Fuego FC has shown they can challenge their rivals effectively. As the teams gear up for their first USL Jägermeister Cup clash this season, Fuego FC will be looking to turn the tide and leverage the home advantage to secure a crucial win.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

For this weekend's matchup Central Valley Fuego will be without key players Shavon John-Brown, Deshawon Nembhard, and Emmanuel Gomez, who are on international duty for the FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifiers. Despite these absences, the team is determined to build on their recent performance against Union Omaha and secure a win. The match will test the depth of Fuego FC's squad, with tactical adjustments likely needed, and fan support will be crucial in creating a vibrant atmosphere.

NEXT MATCH:

Central Valley Fuego FC returns home on June 15th for a matchup against the Richmond Kickers. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM PT at Fresno State Soccer Stadium, featuring a Juneteenth celebration theme night.

SNAPSHOT: #NCOvCV

Saturday, June 8, 2024

6:00 PM PT Kickoff

Future Legends Complex - Windsor, CO

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 5:30 PM PT

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: NCOvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JAGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

CV: 0-0-3

NCO: 1-0-2

