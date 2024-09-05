Match Notes: VFC vs YOR - September 6

September 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts York United FC for the final time this season on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

When duty calls: The Eagles have three players representing VFC on international stages, which ties the club with PAC for the most players to earn call ups in this window from a single CPL team. Midfielder Grady McDonnell is with the Republic of Ireland's U-17 team for two friendly matches and midfielder Gabriel Bitar has joined the Lebanese's Men's National team for a friendly tournament, Merdeka Cup. Finally, forward Mikaël Cantave is with the Haitian Men's National team for the Concacaf Nations League B group stage looking for a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Shutting it down: Callum Irving registered a penalty save against O. Bassett in VFC's last match played against ATO. The stop was Irving's second penalty save this season, topping the CPL charts for the most stops so far in 2024. It was also Irving's second penalty save while with the Eagles, setting a new franchise record for that category.

The playoff push is here: VFC is currently holding onto the fifth and final playoff spot in just their second season in the CPL. Although facing a tough upcoming schedule, the Eagles are only two wins away from closing the gap to YOR and being in contention for a home playoff game.

