Match Notes: VFC vs PAC - August 11

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Pacific FC in the final home debry of 2024 on Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. PT.

Record breaking Wero: VFC's Wero Díaz scored his seventh goal of the season in the club's last match. The native of Mexico is now tied with Gabriel Bitar for the franchise's most all-time goals scored with nine and set a new club record for the most goals in a single season, which was previously held by Bitar and Shaan Hundal in 2023 with six each.

Sailing through the Salish Sea Derby: VFC is currently on four-game win streak against PAC which is the club's longest record in franchise history. The Eagles also hold the most goals for against PAC compared to all other CPL with 12 and have had nine unique goal scorers throughout all derbies with only Gabriel Bitar and Vasco Fry scoring multiple times against PAC (three and two respectively).

Stop it like Callum: VFC's Callum Irving registered his first penalty save with the club in the last meeting between VFC and PAC. The Vancouver native is still topping the CPL charts for the third consecutive week for saves with 52.

