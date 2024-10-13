Match Day Information: VFC vs VAL - October 13

October 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC hosts Valour FC for the final home game of the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC wraps up their 2024 home matches against Valour FC, after earning yet another important point against Halifax Wanderers FC last week.

The team is still hot on the playoff hunt as Vancouver is sitting three points back from Pacific in the final playoff spot and who snagged a victory over York United FC earlier this week. VFC needs to close the gap to their B.C.-rivals with a win today over Valour to have a chance of seeing postseason action for the first time in franchise history.

Vancouver's fate won't be sealed until "The Outcome! Presented by Tonybet" on Saturday, Oct. 19 but a full three points against Valour, who are currently trailing VFC in the standings, will keep the Eagles in control of their destiny and the squad is ready to do whatever it takes to earn the win.

