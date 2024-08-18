Match Day Information: VFC vs FOR - August 18

August 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Forge FC for the first time at Willoughby Park in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are coming off a historic fifth consecutive victory against B.C.-rivals Pacific FC in their last match at Willoughby Park. The team is three points ahead of Pacific and Valour to currently hold onto the final playoff spot.

Vancouver now hosts Forge FC for the first time at Willoughby Park this year. The Eagles have taken four points from FOR this season as the only CPL club to keep the Hamilton-side winless at home.

FOR will be a tough opponent as they've recently found a turn in form but Vancouver will be looking to use the momentum from last game and the energy at Willoughby Park to keep FOR winless once again.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.