Match Day Information: VFC vs CAV in Kelowna - June 16
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Cavalry FC for the inaugural CPL 'On Tour' series. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. PT in Kelowna, BC:
MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are coming off a 2-2 draw against York United FC last week which secured the sole position of second in the table.
Now the team is travelling for a home-away-from-home game in Kelowna, BC for the first CPL 'On Tour' match against Cavalry FC. Although Vancouver has yet to register a point against Cavalry this season, the Calgary-based team have yet to win on the road in 2024.
Vancouver will be looking to head back to Willoughby Park with a continued undefeated streak at 'home' and make history with the first victory in a "On Tour" match today.
