Match Day Information: VFC at VAL - August 25

August 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC takes on Valour FC for the final time at Princess Auto Stadium in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 12 p.m. PT in Winnipeg, MB:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC hits the road for the team's final trip to Winnipeg in the 2024 season. Last trip to Princess Auto Stadium split the season series 1-1-0 but the first meeting between the two sides saw VFC set a franchise record for the most goals scored in a single match with four.

Vancouver's home opener against Valour had four unique goal scorers including three Eagles who recorded their first goals for VFC (Moses Dyer, Paris Gee, and David Norman).

Now the Eagles will have a chance to extend the list of goal threats for VAL and to stay ahead of the Winnipeg-side in the CPL standings with a full three points today.

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 25, 2024

