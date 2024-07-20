Match Day Information - VFC vs YOR - July 20

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC plays against York United FC for the club's Beach Party match. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC is half way through their longest homestand of the 2024 season with three consecutive matches at Willoughby Park. The Eagles previously hosted Atlético Ottawa just over a week ago and now they look to take on another Eastern rival, York United FC.

Today's match up will be the first time that York has visited Willoughby Park this season after the Eagles have played two previous games at York Lions Stadium in 2024. In the last meeting between the two sides, VFC fought their way back twice to earn a point in the 2-2 draw.

Now, Vancouver will be looking to dig deep and earn the all-important three points against the Nine Stripes in today's matinée game.

