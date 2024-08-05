Match Day Information - VFC at HFX - August 5

August 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Halifax Wanderers FC for the first time in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 12 p.m. PT in Halifax, NS:

Vancouver FC travels across the country after completing the club's longest homestand in franchise history with three consecutive games at Willoughby Park.

The Eagles will now take on last-place Halifax Wanderers FC for the third time this season but it is the club's first visit to Nova Scotia in 2024. Vancouver is undefeated in the club's last three away games and currently ranks fourth in the CPL while on the road.

VFC is overall sitting on the playoff bubble in fifth place and is tied for points with Pacific FC with 20. A win today would not only separate the Eagles from the fellow B.C.-club but would also make history as VFC's first franchise victory at Wanderers Grounds.

