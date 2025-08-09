MASSIVE Fumble Recovery to End the First: CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Dru Brown gets flushed out of the pocket and drops the ball right in front of Jordan Williams to end the first in dramatic fashion.







