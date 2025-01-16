MASL Ten for Ten - Hewerton Moreira (Utica City FC)
January 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
In the debut episode of this season's Ten For Ten series, host Erik Bergrud sits down with Utica City FC head coach Hewerton Moreira to talk about the business of soccer in Utica, NY, the emergence of a star in Kelvin Oliveira, and the upcoming MASL All Star Game happening in Utica.
