MASL Monday: Sockers Win Shield in OT Thriller vs Comets: Playoff Predictions & Awards

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Alex is joined by former indoor player, coach, commentator, and friend of the show, Eddie Puskarich, to wrap up the MASL regular season. The Kansas City Comets and San Diego Sockers battled in a home-and-home series on the final weekend, with the Sockers winning both games in OT. The results clinched the Shield for San Diego. Alex and Eddie break down the two matchups. Plus, the Empire Styrkers held off the St. Louis Ambush at home. HowÃÂ big a loss was this for St. Louis? The playoff bracket is set, and Eddie gives his predictions! Plus award season predictions... on the latest episode of MASL Monday!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2026

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