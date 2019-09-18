Marvel Named Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS - Right-handed pitcher James Marvel today was selected as the Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the 2019 season. Marvel is the third consecutive pitcher of the year recipient to have played for Indianapolis, joining Steven Brault (2017) and JT Brubaker (2018).

The 26-year-old began the season in Double-A Altoona and after strong showings with the Curve and Indians, made his major league debut earlier this month against the St. Louis Cardinals. In the minors, he went 9-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 17 starts for Altoona before ascending to Indy, where he posted a 7-0 record, 2.67 ERA and .214 average against in 11 outings. Following his July 5 promotion to Triple-A, Marvel's seven wins and .214 average against were best among all International League pitchers, while his 2.67 ERA and 1.12 WHIP both ranked second among league qualifiers.

Between both Double- and Triple-A, Marvel went a combined 16-5 with a 2.94 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 28 starts. His team also won 17 of the final 18 games in which he started. He led all minor league pitchers in wins, and his 16 victories were the most by a Pirates farmhand since Austin Coley also had 16 in 2015.

The San Francisco native was selected by the Pirates in the 36th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University. He was the ninth Tribe player to make his MLB debut this season and sixth pitcher, joining Dario Agrazal, Montana DuRapau, Luis Escobar, Geoff Hartlieb and Mitch Keller.

