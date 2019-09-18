Indianapolis Indians Release 2020 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced their 2020 regular season schedule. The Tribe begin their 119th season on Thursday, April 9 against the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field, with the season's first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Indy's 70-game home slate is highlighted by three holiday contests - an Easter affair with the Mud Hens on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET, a Mother's Day matinee with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET, and an Independence Day celebration against the Louisville Bats on Saturday, July 4 at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The Tribe's first homestand welcomes Toledo (four games) and the Columbus Clippers (three games) from Thursday, April 9 thru Wednesday, April 15 and represents seven of Indy's 10 home dates in the opening month. The Indians are also home for a three-game weekend series against the Norfolk Tides from Friday, April 24 thru Sunday, April 26.

After the 10-game home schedule in April, the Indians up their monthly home dates to 15 in both May and June, 14 in July, 12 in August and four in September. The Indians also have home games on 11 Fridays and 11 Saturdays.

The Tribe have two separate nine-game homestands on the 2020 schedule. Starting on Tuesday, June 9 and continuing thru Wednesday, June 17, the Tribe will host the Syracuse Mets, Charlotte Knights and Columbus in individual three-game sets. Indy's second nine-game homestand runs from Tuesday, July 28 thru Wednesday, August 5 and again features three different opponents - the Rochester Red Wings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Toledo.

Indy concludes its 2020 home schedule with a three-game set vs. Columbus (Monday, August 31-Wednesday, September 2) and two-game set vs. Louisville (Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4). Promotions will be revealed throughout the offseason.

The Indians wrapped their 2019 campaign with the fourth-largest attendance in Minor League Baseball with 586,860 and an average attendance of 8,630 per game. The Tribe had two sellout crowds of more than 14,200 - including a season-high 14,883 in the season finale - and 26 crowds of more than 10,000.

For more on the Tribe, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

