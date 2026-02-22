Martin's 4-Goal Affair Devastates Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - It was a special night at Breaker Bay, with it being not only the first ever meeting between the Breakers and the Bobcats, but the beginning of a fresh captaincy era. AJ Schlepp and Trey Fischer were named assistants, while Lucas Piekarczyk was selected as the 2nd captain in franchise history. In a back and forth entertaining affair, Blue Ridge Captain Daniel Martin's 4-goal effort proved to be too much as the Bobcats outlasted the Breakers 6-4 in a barnburner.

With some fresh faces dawning letters, the Breakers seemed to have some sort of extra jolt to begin period 1. After applying some early pepper on familiar face Greg Hussey in goal for the 'Cats, the Breakers went to the powerplay when Stuckless was booked for a hook. At 7:22, a Matt Stoia blast from the point off a feed from new addition Hugo Koch was redirected home by Ross Bartlett to open the scoring at 1-0 Biloxi. The goal marks Ross Bartlett's 100th career FPHL point. Blue Ridge would answer less than 2 minutes later, with Daniel Martin clapping a back door one timer home to tie it at 1. Looking to bring the momentum back to the home team, AJ Schlepp dropped the gloves and took down Denis Radchenko to bring the fans to their feet. 2 minutes later, trying to avenge his teammate, Nicolas McHugh challenged Brendan Spinale. Spinale came out on top in another good bout to keep the atmosphere rocking. Into the back half of the frame, a couple ill-advised penalties seemed to queue up disaster for the Breakers. However, a tenacious effort by Carter Thornton out of his own end sprung him free for a shorthanded goal at 18:09 to restore the Biloxi lead at 2-1. The Breakers led the Bobcats in shots as well 14-13 heading into the room.

Period 2 has been the make or break frame for the Breakers this season. As of recently, it has been their kryptonite when it comes to staying in games. It took just 3:07 for Damon Furuseth to bang home the equalizer on a long offensive possession for Blue Ridge, and the Breakers would have to dig deep. Another new face, recent signing Matthew Gellerman completed a beautiful give and go with DonHeaven Veilleux before potting a breakaway to boost Biloxi back in front at 3-2. The Bobcats continued to pepper Anton Borodkin, logging 19 shots to the Breakers 8 in the middle frame. At 16:05, the captain Daniel Martin struck again on a wrister from the top of the circle through traffic, and we were locked up again. With 20 more minutes to go, it was anyone's contest.

Blue Ridge came out scorching hot to begin period 3. 92 seconds in, Daniel Martin completed his hat trick after a lengthy possession with Biloxi struggling to clear. 34 seconds later, a tic-tac-toe passing sequence was buried by Damon Furuseth to make it 5-3 on his second of the night. Needing an immediate answer, Matt Stoia fired a bullet under the arm of Greg Hussey just 31 seconds later to make it 5-4. The frame hit the midway point when Carter Thornton challenged Justin Daly to a fight that got the energy back up in the Coliseum to try and fuel a comeback. Into the final minutes and down a goal, the Breakers pulled Anton Borodkin and scrambled to find an equalizer. Unfortunately, Bobcats' captain Daniel Martin forced a turnover and fluttered an empty-net tally to complete a 4 goal 5 point night and cement the scoring at 6-4. Blue Ridge outshot Biloxi 49-31 in full time.

The Breakers and Bobcats will battle again tomorrow at 4:00 inside the Coast Coliseum.







