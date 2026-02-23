FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on February 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, February 22, 2026.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Bobcats Sweep Breakers with 8-3 Win

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - After an entertaining affair last night, the Breakers were excited for an opportunity to carry the positives into the matinee and look for an interdivision victory against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. After a strong first period, Biloxi became victim to their own mistakes and miscues as 7 unanswered Bobcats goals led to an 8-3 defeat.

The scoring started early at 3:42 with Demid Podrezov swatting a vacant puck in the slot past Rahul Sharma to open the scoring at 1-0. Just over 2 minutes later, new addition Hugo Koch shoveled a rebound past a scrambling Anthony Shrum to even the odds and steal the momentum back for the home side. To the back half of the period we went, where the Breakers took a pair of minor penalties back to back. Although the 'Cats peppered Rahul Sharma, the Breakers were able to escape with a pair of solid kills, improving to 7/7 in that regard on the weekend. Into the final few minutes, Brandon Reller was booked for a slash in his first game back from the SPHL. On the ensuing man-advantage, Ross Bartlett redirected home another magnificent goal, boosting Biloxi ahead for the first time tonight at 2-1. Blue Ridge led in shots 11-8 through 20 minutes.

The middle chapter had a tough start for Biloxi. Taking 3 minor penalties in the first 10 minutes is a tough position to be in, especially with a Blue Ridge unit who seemed to be due. At 2:23, Nicholas Stuckless stuffed home a powerplay tally to knot up the game at 2, his 16th of the season. At 8:40, the Bobcats grabbed their first lead since the 6 minute mark in period 1 with Carson Gallagher relentlessly jamming away at the pads of Rahul Sharma to pot his 4th of the year and make it 3-2. Just over 2 minutes later, the captain Daniel Martin found himself all alone in the near circle and fired a bullet past the glove side of Sharma to extend the Blue Ridge lead to 2 on the powerplay. The Breakers had a few opportunities in the back half, but the momentum was all with the visitors. The 'Cats outshot the Breakers 21-8 in the middle frame, taking a 4-2 cushion to the room.

To the 3rd period we went, with 3 points still anyone's up for grabs. Blue Ridge once again pounced quickly with Dustin Jesseau scoring off a turnover for his 300th career FPHL point to make it 5-2. At 11:04, Nicholas Stuckless snagged his 2nd of the night to boost the lead to 4 and put the game virtually out of reach. But the scoring wouldn't end there. At 15:56, Brandon Reller cranked a one-timer past Rahul Sharma off a feed from Damon Furuseth to make it 7-2. Then 38 seconds later on the same shift, Furuseth fed another cross crease pass that Reller smashed into the net to improve the lead to 6. The silver lining came for Biloxi with DonHeaven Veilleux firing a missile from the slot past Shrum for his 4th of the season to cement the scoring at 8-3. Blue Ridge outshot Biloxi 48-26 in full time.

The Breakers fall to 6-33-1, and will get ready for a home and home set beginning this Friday in Columbus with the River Dragons. Blue Ridge wins their 4th straight, improving to 22-16-3. With the win they leapfrog Topeka into 3rd place in the Empire division. They will get set to host the PeeDee IceCats for 3 straight this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Hitachi Energy Arena.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECOS

Zydeco Fall to Moccasins in Sunday Finale

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up their weekend slate Sunday afternoon at the Raising Cane's River Center, falling to the Monroe Moccasins 8-2.

Baton Rouge struck first in the opening period, as Bailey Bilney-Morrissette opened the scoring midway through the frame to give the Zydeco an early 1-0 lead. However, Monroe responded quickly, capitalizing on special teams and offensive pressure to tie the game and take momentum.

The Moccasins surged in the first period, scoring five goals to take control of the contest. Despite solid early play and quality scoring chances, Baton Rouge found themselves trailing after Monroe generated sustained zone time and converted on key opportunities.

Ilnur Madiarov cut into the deficit in the second period with an even-strength goal, assisted by Tyler Larwood and Curtis Hansen, but the Moccasins answered again to maintain a comfortable lead heading into the third.

Monroe continued to push the pace in the final frame, extending the lead while limiting the Zydeco's offensive opportunities. The Moccasins outshot Baton Rouge 63-36 on the afternoon, using their speed and pressure to control the flow of play throughout much of the game.

Goaltender Edward Coffey made the start for Baton Rouge before Bailey Stephens entered in relief. Stephens provided steady play under heavy pressure as Monroe generated a high volume of shots.

The loss concludes a demanding weekend stretch for the Zydeco, who split the two-game set after an impressive victory over Athens on Saturday night. Baton Rouge will look to regroup and build on the positives from the weekend.

The Zydeco return to action next weekend with a two-game road trip in Topeka, taking on the Scarecrows Friday and Saturday night.







