Margaret Morgan Named Director of Redner's Event Center

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the addition of Margaret Morgan to their full-time staff, as the Director of the Redner's Event Center.

Morgan brings a wealth of experience in event and hospitality management to the Fightin Phils organization. She most recently served as the Vice President of Food and Beverage Sales at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Morgan was also the Director of Catering and Senior Catering Sales Manager over her nine years in total at the DoubleTree. Prior to joining the DoubleTree, Morgan worked as a Wedding Coordinator with the Reading Public Museum.

Morgan is a local to America's Classic Ballpark, growing up in Reading and graduating in 2008 from Exeter High School. She then attended Temple University, majoring in Tourism and Hospitality Management and graduated in 2012.

"I'm excited to be working at the Redner's Event Center," Morgan said. "I am excited to learn and grow while being able to bring knowledge from my prior roles to help grow the team and events."

