Mare Island Fillies Night Tonight

Come on out to Wilson Park tonight to celebrate the Mare Island Fillies. The Vallejo Admirals are celebrating these pioneers by wearing replica uniforms, which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Vallejo Police Athletic League softball program.

The Mare Island Fillies were a women's softball team made up of workers at Mare Island during and after World War II. The team played other teams in the area as well as high-profile traveling teams.

Fifty percent of ticket sales tonight will also go to the PAL softball program. The Admirals take on the first place Sonoma Stompers at 6:35 p.m. Come out early and celebrate all things Mare Island Fillies!

Photo of Admirals Carl Brice (left) and Eli Garcia presenting former Mare Island Fillies player Evelyn Sanza with a replica jersey: Damin Esper/Vallejo Admirals.

Heading into the stretch

The Vallejo Admirals are the hottest team in the Pacific Association, having just finished a five-game winning streak, their longest of the year! Don't miss out on any of the excitement as the Admirals head down the homestretch for the final quarter of the season.

Vallejo is battling for playoff positioning with the Napa Silverados and San Rafael Pacifics. The Pacific Association will hold a step-ladder playoff, meaning the third and fourth place teams will have to play an extra game. Climbing up the standings will be key for teams that want to do well in the playoffs. Every game down the stretch is huge. Make your plans now!

