Mare Island Fillies Night on August 6

The Vallejo Admirals will honor the Mare Island Fillies on Tuesday, August 6 prior to their game with the Sonoma Stompers at Wilson Park.

The Mare Island Fillies were a women's softball team representing the Mare Island Naval Shipyard during World War II.

The Admirals will wear replica Mare Island Fillies jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game with all proceeds going to the Vallejo Police Athletic League. Fifty percent of ticket sales will also go to the Vallejo PAL.

Local high school softball pitchers will pitch to Vallejo Admirals players before the game. Players from St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Vallejo and Jesse Bethel high schools are scheduled to pitch.

The night is sponsored by Mare Island Brewing Company and the Law Offices of Dana Dean. Game time is 6:35 p.m. Come out to Wilson Park and help honor these Pioneers!

Check out who the hottest team in the Pacific Association is! Yup, it's your Vallejo Admirals! The Admirals have won seven of their last eight games, with a couple of epic extra inning wins coming this week.

On Wednesday night at Wilson Park, Vallejo came all the way back from a 9-2 deficit to beat the Salina Stockade, 12-11 in 10 innings! Wilkyns Jimenez capped the comeback with a two-run single to win the game

Then, on Thursday night in San Rafael, the Admirals put one over on their biggest rivals, scoring six runs in the top of the 10th inning and then holding on for dear life for a 12-10 win! We're exhausted!

Come on out to Wilson Park and check the cardiac kids out! Vallejo hosts Napa tonight at 6:35 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Salina is back for a 1:05 p.m. game. Be there!

