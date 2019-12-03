Marauders Holiday Dash and Drive December 7

The Bradenton Marauders will be hosting the Marauders' 5k Dash & Drive on December 7th at Pirate City in Bradenton. The 5k will benefit Salvation Army and participants will have the opportunity to bring an unopened toy for a child in need, runners will also have the opportunity to donate to Salvation Army through their Christmas Kettles. The course will take place around Pirate City and River Run golf course.

WHO: The Bradenton Marauders

WHEN: December 7th, 2019 at 7:30am.

WHERE: Pirate City

1701 27th St. E

Bradenton, FL 34205

WHY: To benefit the Salvation Army

HOW: For additional information please call 941-747-3031 or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

