Marauders Holiday Dash and Drive December 7
December 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
The Bradenton Marauders will be hosting the Marauders' 5k Dash & Drive on December 7th at Pirate City in Bradenton. The 5k will benefit Salvation Army and participants will have the opportunity to bring an unopened toy for a child in need, runners will also have the opportunity to donate to Salvation Army through their Christmas Kettles. The course will take place around Pirate City and River Run golf course.
WHO: The Bradenton Marauders
WHEN: December 7th, 2019 at 7:30am.
WHERE: Pirate City
1701 27th St. E
Bradenton, FL 34205
WHY: To benefit the Salvation Army
HOW: For additional information please call 941-747-3031 or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.
