Marauders, Hammerheads Rained out Friday

JUPITER, Fla. - The Marauders' game Friday against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Saturday with the first game scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

