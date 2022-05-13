Marauders, Hammerheads Rained out Friday
May 13, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - The Marauders' game Friday against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
The teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Saturday with the first game scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.
