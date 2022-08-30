Marauders' Final Homestand of 2022 Opens Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their final homestand of the 2022 season tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1) -- Every Thursday at LECOM Park is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Fans 21 and over can enjoy specials on beer, and fans of all ages can enjoy specials on soft drinks.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2) -- The Marauders will play as the Bradenton Barbanegras in celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage. Grupo Mango will perform live music on the Fan Plaza before the game. Friday is also the 2022 season's final Paws & Claws, presented by White Claw, with White Claw beverage specials available to fans 21 and over, and all fans are encouraged to being their well-behaved dogs to LECOM Park. Kids can also run the bases after the game.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3) -- Fans can participate in "Nine Innings of Winnings" with the chance to win prizes throughout the evening. It will also be Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. After the game, fans can stay and watch the Marauders' final 2022 postgame fireworks show, presented by Budweiser.

