Marauders' Comeback Effort Rained Out

April 27, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Dunedin, Fla. - The Marauders (11-7) took on Dunedin (9-9) on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in game three of their series. It would be another night in which the Bradenton offense struggled to get rolling as Blue Jay pitching pushed them to consecutive victories by a score of 9-5.

Alessandro Ercolani got the start for the Baby Buccos, his third of the year, and surrendered three runs in the first three innings that say the Marauders down 3-0 a third of the way through the game.

The story of the night was the pitching of Dunedin through the early innings as starter Rafael Sanchez made it 5 1/3 scoreless in his third start of the year. The Cuban-born righty struck out 11 and gave up just one hit and a walk.

The Marauders would mount a rally in the sixth inning that saw four runs come across to score after Nick Cimillo broke up the perfect game with a single that rolled between second and short. Rodolfo Nolasco would collect a pair of RBI on his third double in just his third game for Bradenton this season.

With the score at 5-4 after six innings, the Marauders turned to Ryan Harbin, who tossed a pair of scoreless frames, but the damage would be done off of Darvin Garcia, who surrendered four runs in the bottom of the eighth and marked the score at 9-4 in favor of the Jays with an inning to play.

The Marauders would score one in the top of the ninth and load the bases, but the rally was snuffed out when umpires called for the tarp to be brought on with the top of the order and tying run stepping to the plate.

The game was declared official after a 45-minute rain delay giving Dunedin the win by a final score of 9-5. The Marauders look to even up the series on Friday night was Thomas Harrington on the mound.

