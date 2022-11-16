Marauders 2023 Season, Group, and 5-Game Ticket Plans on Sale Now

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced that 2023 Season Tickets, Group Packages, and the 5-Game Flex Packs are on-sale now. Along with these tickets, the Marauders have announced their home game times. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

Season Tickets for Marauders home games cost $396 per plan and feature many perks such as discounts on parking and concessions, free gifts, and special events. Group tickets start at $12 and include a hat and a drink.

Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The 5-Game Flex Pack starts at $60 featuring tickets to the premium games and free gifts.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. All games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, April 19th, Wednesday, June 14th, and Wednesday, July 19th (12 p.m. start). Sunday games will feature at 12:00 p.m. start. The Marauders will play one Monday night game on July 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the team's 14th season at LECOM Park, as well as the rest of the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

