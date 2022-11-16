Phillies Spring Training Two-Day Job Fair on December 7th and 9th

CLEARWATER - The Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations will be holding a two-day Food & Beverage Job Fair from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on December 7th and 9th, 2022, at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Interviews will be conducted on-site for seasonal gameday positions during 2023 Phillies Spring Training and the Threshers summer seasons. Positions available include stand lead, cooks, cashiers, bartenders, food prep, food runners, and warehouse runners.

Entrance to the event will be from the west gate parking lot, off the 601 N. Old Coachman Rd. drive. Please contact Alyssa for more information.

