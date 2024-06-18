Mammoth Sign Rookie Forward Carson Moyer to One-Year Agreement

June 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Carson Moyer to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Initially selected by the Albany FireWolves in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, his rights were acquired by the Mammoth back in December of 2023 during an early-season swap.

Shipping defenseman Anthony Joaquim to Albany alongside a third-round selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, Colorado received Moyer and a second-round selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, thus getting younger while improving future capital.

Second-round talent in general, isn't typically available in the NLL, let alone shopped before the prospect gets a chance to show their stuff in the box itself, so this was very much a win for Colorado despite losing a solid D guy in Joaquim.

Wrapping up his collegiate career with a standout senior season, the 6-1, 180-lb. midfielder tied his career-high output with 31 points (16g, 15a), 14 ground balls and two caused turnovers in 16 appearances with Utah in 2024, thus ending his NCAA resume with a combined 85 points (60g, 25a), 31 ground balls and six caused turnovers in 60 games played.

Moyer posted 98 points (51g, 47a) during his final Jr. A season with the Mimico Mountaineers (2022) and most recently recorded 35 points (18g, 17a) in 18 games with the Sr. A Coburg Kodiaks (2023) last summer.

The King City, Ontario native will now get his first opportunity to showcase his skills in the professional spotlight during Mammoth training camp when fall rolls around.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign. And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 18, 2024

Mammoth Sign Rookie Forward Carson Moyer to One-Year Agreement - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.