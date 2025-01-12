Mammoth Mount Monstrous Comeback Over FireWolves, Improve to 4-2 on Season

January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth completed an epic comeback, logging an electric 15-13 victory over the Albany FireWolves Saturday evening during the organization's Country Night at the LOUD HOUSE celebration.

Picking up the win before 9,625 fans inside Ball Arena, Colorado improved to 4-2 on the season as Connor Kelly (5g, 2a) and Connor Robinson (4g, 2a) enjoyed explosive performances, while Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 40-of-52 to secure his fourth win of the campaign.

Ohhhh the magic was flowing early, just two minutes into the contest to be exact, as the Magic Man Connor Robinson let one rip from long distance to get the LOUD HOUSE rocking early.

Collecting a deflected ball just outside the crease, Albany forward Tye Kurtz collected the wandering rock before slamming it past Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward three minutes later, knotting the contest at 1-1 early.

Tye Kurtz doubled down for the away squad five minutes later to create a 2-1 game with five to play in the opening quarter. Going to work on the run less than a minute later, fellow youngster Alex Simmons made it three-straight for Albany.

Now four in a row, Kurtz completed his first quarter hat trick as No. 6's skillset was on full display.

Just 33 seconds into the second quarter, Simmons notched his second of the night as the FireWolves were absolutely on fire, now five in a row for the bad guys.

It was quiet in Ball Arena to start the second quarter, as Simmons completed his hat trick en route to chasing Ward from the net, forcing rookie 19-year-old Nathan Whittom to get a look.

That quickly let to Kurtz's fourth marker of the night, with Ward trotting back onto the turf following about a minute of rest on the bench. The scoreboard read 7-1, advantage Albany.

Getting in on the fun as the FireWolves extended their dominant run to eight-straight, Dyson Williams, son of former Mammoth Offensive Coordinator Shawn Williams, lit the lamp for the first time as Albany enjoyed an 8-1 lead.

Getting the good guys on the board and breaking the away team's lengthy streak, Eli McLaughlin rolled high around a screen before firing a nasty bid, beating Albany goaltender Doug Jamieson and bringing his team back within six midway through quarter two.

Representing his second act on the night and a second-straight for Colorado, Robinson sent a NASTY long-range bouncer flying from afar, which found twine while igniting the LOUD HOUSE!

Finishing a backdoor play by beating Ward and getting his team back on the board, Eric Fannell slammed one home to reinstate a six-goal advantage for Albany with just over six minutes to play in the first half.

Finishing an end-to-end transition effort with an extra deke step and a silky finish, defenseman Conner Cook got one back for the good guys, which represented the first of his career.

Answering back nearly immediately, Patrick Kaschalk finished a transition effort of his own as the goals continued to stack up.

Back and forth they went, as "Liger" Eli McLaughlin jumped over the crease while tucking a bid past Jamieson, bringing his Mammoth unit back within five as halftime neared.

Connor Kelly made it two in a row for the Burgundy Boys as Colorado climbed back within four with just two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Momentum was building. And Connor Robinson was performing, as the magician secured his hat trick feat from distance once again, beating Jamieson low as the scoreboard read 10-7 with 64 seconds to play in the half.

Which would serve as the score following the contest's first 30 minutes of action.

Starting things off on a positive note in the third quarter, Kelly picked things up where he left them, logging his second of the night as he breathed another bit of hope into Colorado's comeback.

Kurtz managed his fifth of the night midway through the third as he put the league on sock trick watch. But it was Connor Robinson's fourth tally of the competition which made the LOUD HOUSE celebrate again, as the red-headed menace was feeling dangerous Saturday night.

A resilient bunch, they were, as the FireWolves retaliated with yet another score, as Kurtz completed his sock trick, thus quieting the Ball Arena crowd once more.

Connor Kelly brought Colorado back within two as he let Zed Williams set a natural screen before firing a slick shot on net as the third was coming to a close.

However, No. 2 simply couldn't be stopped, as he received a lob pass directly outside the crease before beating Ward, forcing a 13-10 score with just 20 seconds to play in the third.

When the fourth got underway, it was ALLLLL Colorado, as Kelly started the team's run by ducking under his defender and sprinting toward the net before burying his fourth of the night.

Veteran defenseman Damon Edwards scored his first with a Mammoth crest on his chest in transition fashion three minutes later.

Now his fifth on the night, Kelly again caused the crowd to explode in applause as the game was tied at 13s.

Zed got his first of the night coming around another high screen and firing with a decisive nature. Granting Colorado its first lead since early in the first, he couldn't have picked a better time to join the party.

McLaughlin kept the run going, now five straight, as the boys were plain out having fun at this point, up 15-13 with six minutes to play.

It might not have been pretty, but the Mammoth completed an epic comeback, eventually solidifying the 15-13 final as the team improved to 4-2 on the season.

Connor Kelly paced all Mammoth scorers with seven points (5g, 2a), while Connor Robinson (4g, 2a), Ryan Lee (0g, 5a), Zed Williams (1g, 4a), Eli McLaughlin (3g, 1a) and Will Malcom (0g, 3a) rounded out Colorado's primary scoring efforts. Defensemen Damon Edwards (1g, 0a) and Conner Cook (1g, 0a) each recorded their first goals as members of the Mammoth Saturday night.

Colorado will now prepare to close out the home-and-home series against the FireWolves Saturday, Jan. 18 inside MVP as the squad travels east for an instant rematch in Albany, New York, before keeping things in East Coast fashion, drawing a showdown with the Rochester Knighthawks the following weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25

Set to return to Ball Arena for a Y2K Night matchup against the Toronto Rock following its two-game road trip, Colorado will once again embrace the LOUD HOUSE and LOUDEST fans in lacrosse on Saturday, Feb. 1. Limited Tickets remain for Colorado's Y2K Night at the LOUD HOUSE showdown against the Toronto Rock, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

