Mallards Reconnect with New Look

Madison, WIS. - After a 20-month hiatus, the nostalgic return of the Mallards to the Duck Pond is set for May 31. In anticipation of playing a key role in bringing the community back together, the Mallards have unveiled a refreshed and hyper-local look for the team in front of a crowd of approximately 1,000 socially distanced Mallards fans at the ballpark on Saturday night. Featuring a shot-calling Maynard G. Mallard and a home plate made of Wisconsin cheese, the updated logo is ready to step up to bat with the greater Madison community!

Designed by Madison based creative agency, Planet Propaganda, the logo celebrates the connection between Madison and the Mallards while introducing blue and cream to the team's color palette along with the classic (but updated) green and yellow. The sashaying "M" and Mallards wordmark evoke the nostalgia of America's favorite pastime and fun summer days at the ballpark. Bright and bold, this homer-hitting duck is pointing straight to the Northside of our beautiful isthmus.

With an updated look comes a renewed commitment to connecting with the Madison community. On Friday the Mallards announced the Summit Credit Union Little League Hat Program, where 5,900 local youth baseball and softball players will receive co-branded hats for their summer ball games. A new Mallards promotional vehicle - a vintage 70's VW bus - will be making stops around town this season at events, tournaments, and more, in partnership with Associated Bank.

Inside of the ballpark, a new section of the rebuilt Paul Davis Team Store will be dedicated to hand-crafted goods commissioned from Dane County artists and artisans. Ranging from custom mugs to hand-embroidered T-shirts, the Mallards want to connect art and baseball through these unique pieces. The Local Spotlight collection will be available in-store and online along with new 2021 Mallards merchandise.

"We've always wanted the Mallards to be reflective of the community we call home. Our new branding drives that connection home, while hopefully reminding people of the fun memories they've created over the years at the Duck Pond and getting people excited to create another round of memories with us in the future," said Mallards President Vern Stenman.

Single game tickets go on sale on May 15th at mallardsbaseball.com.

