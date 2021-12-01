Mallards Add Three to Community Ticket Sales Team

December 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards have added new full-time staff to engage with the Madison community on ticket sales in advance of their 2022 season. Ticket Sales Director Chris Barlow and Ticket Sales Account Managers Andrew Wirtzfeld and Ryan Kelnhofer bring an array of experience to the Mallards as the newest additions to the front office.

Barlow joins the Mallards as their Ticket Sales Director, overseeing the Inside Ticket Sales team mainly focusing on building community relationships with Mallards fans in a wide variety of ways. Chris has extensive experience during his sales career before joining the Mallards. During his career he has worked with the opening of three new venues: the Buffalo Sabres new arena, Miller Park (American Family Field) and Fiserv Forum. He has built Brewers group sales into a consistent top five producer in the MLB, as well as created "Weather Day" while at the Brewers which reached attendance levels of over 12,000 students and children. In his free time, Chris enjoys live music, camping and attending sports events, and spending time with his two dogs named Oscar and Layla.

Wirtzfeld joined the Mallards as a marketing intern in the summer of 2020 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Sports and Experiential Marketing. He helped manage the Duck Pond Drive-In in lieu of an actual baseball season in 2020. Wanting to fine-tune his car parking skills and further boost his movie trivia knowledge, Andrew returned in 2021 but ended up not needing any of those skills as the Mallards returned to baseball last summer. Instead he gained valuable experience working in the marketing/sponsorship department as well as managing the press box on game days. Now in his second season with the ball club, Andrew is transitioning over to the Inside Ticket Sales department and is looking forward to the journey ahead of him! In his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family and going up north to the family cabin.

Kelnhofer is a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2020 where he majored in Sport Management and played collegiate football. He joined the Mallards in 2020 as an intern to help run the Duck Pond Drive-In which led to a promotion, where he returned the next spring as the seasonal Operations Manager in 2021. Entering his second season with the Mallards, Ryan has transitioned into the Inside Ticket Sales side of the business and he couldn't be more excited! Outside of work you can find him cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams and his favorite soccer club Arsenal, and vibing to smooth Mac Miller jams.

The Northwoods League will release the 2022 schedule later this fall, with the Mallards beginning play late next May.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 1, 2021

Mallards Add Three to Community Ticket Sales Team - Madison Mallards

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.