MAJOR Comeback on Sunday Night Rugby: California vs Seattle: Week 4: MLR 2026 Highlights
Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
Down 12-0 on their home turf in Los Angeles. What happened next made for must-watch Sunday Night Rugby. @LegionRugby vs @seattleseawolvesrugby
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