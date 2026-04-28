MAJOR Comeback on Sunday Night Rugby: California vs Seattle: Week 4: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







Down 12-0 on their home turf in Los Angeles. What happened next made for must-watch Sunday Night Rugby. @LegionRugby vs @seattleseawolvesrugby







Major League Rugby Stories from April 28, 2026

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