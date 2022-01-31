Madison Mallards Announce Four Wisconsin-Natives for 2022 Season

The Madison Mallards have announced four returning Wisconsin-native players for the 2022 season. The returning players include: Kade Lancour, Sam Vomhof, Josh Caron and Liam Moreno.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater right-handed pitcher Kade Lancour from Nekoosa, Wisconsin posted a 1.97 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched for the Mallards in 2021. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater pitcher/infielder and De Forest, Wisconsin native Sam Vomhof ended the season with a .250 batting average and a 2.10 ERA in 19 games played. University of Nebraska catcher and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native Josh Caron put up a .306 batting average in 11 games in 2021. Missouri State third baseman and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native Liam Moreno put up a .245 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage in 16 games last season.

The Mallards will open their season on Monday May 30th at 4:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Mallards ticket packages and group tickets are available now for the 2022 season. For information on those packages or for any other questions visit our website mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

