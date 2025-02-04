Mac & Cheese Festival Comes to Segra Stadium March 8th
February 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Segra Stadium will host its first Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, March 8th. The festival will start at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.
This festival will not only include a variety of mac & cheese flavors and food items for patrons to taste but will feature an in-house DJ and live wrestling on the landing deck. In addition, local vendors from Fayetteville's arts & crafts scene will be set-up around the concourse to showcase and promote at the festival.
On the culinary side, Segra Stadium and Professional Sports Catering will be preparing signature mac & cheese items, including a wide variety of flavors and food items that include mac & cheese within them. This unique blend of culinary expertise, along with the exciting mix of music and live wrestling, all within the confines of Segra Stadium will create a mac & cheese festival unrivaled in the Fayetteville area.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Take advantage of early bird pricing - general admission is $10 in advance and $20 day of the festival. Children 3 and under are free. VIP tickets are also available for $65 in advance or $80 day-of and includes your admission into the festival, early entry (11 a.m.), and a VIP punch card that includes 10 free samples. VIP tickets are limited. For more information, visit fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from February 4, 2025
- Mac & Cheese Festival Comes to Segra Stadium March 8th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Mac & Cheese Festival Comes to Segra Stadium March 8th
- Individual Tickets Go on Sale March 1st at Spring Fling Event
- ECU Baseball Returns to Segra Stadium March 4th & 18th
- Meet Bluey at Segra Stadium with Woodpeckers Newest Experience Add-On
- Woodpeckers Announce Additions to Front Office Staff