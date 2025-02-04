Mac & Cheese Festival Comes to Segra Stadium March 8th

February 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Segra Stadium will host its first Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, March 8th. The festival will start at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

This festival will not only include a variety of mac & cheese flavors and food items for patrons to taste but will feature an in-house DJ and live wrestling on the landing deck. In addition, local vendors from Fayetteville's arts & crafts scene will be set-up around the concourse to showcase and promote at the festival.

On the culinary side, Segra Stadium and Professional Sports Catering will be preparing signature mac & cheese items, including a wide variety of flavors and food items that include mac & cheese within them. This unique blend of culinary expertise, along with the exciting mix of music and live wrestling, all within the confines of Segra Stadium will create a mac & cheese festival unrivaled in the Fayetteville area.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Take advantage of early bird pricing - general admission is $10 in advance and $20 day of the festival. Children 3 and under are free. VIP tickets are also available for $65 in advance or $80 day-of and includes your admission into the festival, early entry (11 a.m.), and a VIP punch card that includes 10 free samples. VIP tickets are limited. For more information, visit fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

