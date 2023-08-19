M-Braves Top Shuckers on Gold Gloves Charities Night

PEARL, MS - On Gold Gloves Charities Night, the Mississippi Braves (50-61, 17-26) topped the Biloxi Shuckers (59-54, 25-19) in front of 3,141 fans at Trustmark Park by a score of 3-1 on Saturday night. The M-Braves honored local children battling cancer with special jerseys, a pregame ceremony and a Home Run for Life at the end of the fourth inning.

Cody Milligan went 4-for-5, and Domingo Robles spun five innings of one-hit ball for his seventh win. The M-Braves snapped a five-game losing skid.

The M-Braves jumped in front in the first inning. Milligan, Cal Conley and Luke Waddell each singled to start the game. Waddell's base hit scored Milligan to make it 1-0. Javier Valdes doubled down the left-field line to score another and make it 2-0.

Waddell has driven in six runs this series. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Valdes reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Milligan knocked in a run in the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0. Milligan notched a season-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

After the fourth inning, June Goodson ran the Home Run for Life. She is three years NED (no evidence of disease) from cancer and was able to take her Home Run for Life with both clubs cheering her on.

Robles spun five one-hit innings. In his first official start since July 30, Robles struck out four and walked one in five shutout innings. The left-hander improved to 7-7 with a 3.73 ERA in 94 innings over 18 games, 17 starts.

Jesse Franklin V walked in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to 28 games, and Drew Campbell extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a double in the fourth.

Domingo Gonzalez tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in relief of Robles. Trey Riley pitched a shutout eighth inning, and Ty Tice held on to the lead in the ninth for his third save.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel (2-13, 5.27) will make the start Mississippi while RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-1, 5.57) will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

