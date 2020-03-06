M-Braves Single Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday, March 10th

March 6, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL - Single game tickets for the 2020 Mississippi Braves season at Trustmark Park go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 am.

Fans may visit www.mississippibraves.com/tickets, call 888-BRAVES4, or stop by the Trustmark Park Box Office Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, to reserve tickets for the upcoming season.

The Braves will open their 16th season at Trustmark Park on Thursday, April 9, at 6:35 pm against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and feature Opening Night Fireworks and the first Thirsty Thursday of the season.

New for the 2020 season, the Braves will be offering a reserved general admission ticket for sections 121-124 down the right-field line for only $7 in advance and $10 day-of-game. Berm and standing room tickets are just $5 in advance.

Fans save from the day-of-game pricing by purchasing tickets in advance. Click the links below to access the 2020 schedule and promotions.

