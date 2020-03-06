Snoop Dogg Tickets Now on Sale

JACKSON, TN - Tickets to the July 20th Snoop Dogg concert at the Ballpark at Jackson are now on-sale online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com or available for in-person purchase at the Jackson Generals box office. You can also purchase by calling the Generals front office at 731-988-5299. The summer show, presented by Indigo Road Entertainment, will also feature a special performance by rap artist Twista.

Tickets start as low as $49 for bowl seating with on-field general admission, center stage, and premium tickets also available in limited quantity. A full listing of ticket options is available below:

Premium Tickets - $159

Center Stage - $89

Field General Admission - $59

Bowl Seating - $49

Attendees can also guarantee parking for the event by purchasing a $25 VIP parking pass. Gates will open at 5:00pm for premium ticket holders and 5:30pm from general admission tickets ahead of the 7:00pm show time.

