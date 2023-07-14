M-Braves Return to Action on Friday Night in Chattanooga

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves return to the field on Friday night after a four-day hiatus for the Major League Baseball All-Star Break. The M-Braves (6-5, 39-40) open a nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the North Division first-half champion Chattanooga Lookouts.

Before tonight's series opener, the M-Braves made the following roster moves. RHP Nick Howard was released from the Mississippi roster, and RHP Tyler Owens was transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome. OF Cody Milligan has returned from his Minor League Rehab assignment with the FCL Braves and has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List. RHP Alan Rangel was reinstated from the Mississippi Development List, while OF Drew Campbell and RHP Scott Blewett were placed on the Development List.

Owens, 22, Atlanta's 13th-round selection in the 2019 draft, has posted a 2.27 ERA (10 ER/39.2 IP) over 15 games (11 starts), with nine walks to 42 strikeouts. Since joining the Rome Braves rotation in April, the Ocala, FL native has a 2.04 ERA with 35 strikeouts to six walks over 35.1 innings pitched.

Owens attended Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, FL, and committed to play college baseball at the University of Florida before signing with the Braves for $547,500 - the fifth-largest signing bonus in the 2019 draft - given by Atlanta.

Milligan, 24, was placed on Mississippi's 7-day injured list on April 25. Before the wrist injury, Milligan was off to a hot start, batting .333 with six doubles, one home run, six RBI, five stolen bases, .467 OBP, and .988 OPS in 13 games. Milligan began a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on July 6 and, in two games, was 3-for-7 with a home run and stolen bases.

The Binger, Oklahoma native, is in his fourth season of pro baseball after being drafted out of Cowley Community College in the ninth round of the 2019 draft.

Howard, 30, was signed by Atlanta on February 19 and released Sunday. In 11 games for the M-Braves, Howard was 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA (5 ER, 13.0 IP), 12 walks to nine strikeouts. The Stamford, CT native spent the first eight years of his career in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He was their first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2014 draft out of the University of Virginia.

The M-Braves come out of the All-Star break leading the Southern League, ranking second in Double-A and 10th among full-season MiLB clubs with a 3.71 ERA. The M-Braves bullpen ranks fourth in MiLB with a 3.14 ERA.

The M-Braves open a nine-game road trip tonight against the Lookouts at AT&T Field, with the first pitch at 6:15 pm CT. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a two-week homestand, July 25 to August 5, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits.

