Lunaticos de Rocket City Take the Field

MADISON, Alabama - Rumors have circled about an animal from outer space coming to life in Rocket City.

Some say they've seen it. Others believe it's an urban legend. Few words exist to describe this extraterrestrial creature. But there's one thing we know.

And that one thing is...it's CRAZY.

CRAZY...ABOUT BÉISBOL!

The Lunaticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

The Lunaticos de Rocket City will be the Trash Pandas new alternate identity in the 2023 Minor League Baseball "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The season-long event is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most within Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. To learn more about the Copa de la Diversíon, click HERE.

Rocket City will wear new Lunaticos uniforms, complete with jerseys and caps for three home games at Toyota Field during the 2023 season:

Sunday, May 7 at 2:35 p.m. vs. Tennessee

Sunday, June 25 at 4:05 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Sunday, August 27 at 4:05 p.m. vs. Birmingham

New Lunaticos merchandise including caps, jerseys, and t-shirts are now available online HERE.

With the unveiling of the new Lunaticos identity, the Trash Pandas are now the only professional sports team in the state of Alabama with an alternate identity playing homage to its local Hispanic community. The Trash Pandas have hosted Hispanic Heritage night at Toyota Field in each of the first two seasons in team history.

Over the Trash Pandas' first two seasons, 23 percent of players are of Latin descent. Players from 11 different countries have taken the field for Rocket City, including five Latin countries including Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic.

Three former Trash Pandas represented Latin countries at the recent World Baseball Classic, with Gustavo Campero and Adrian Almeida taking the field for Colombia and Jhonathan Diaz representing Venezuela. Five former Trash Pandas with Latin heritage reached the Major Leagues in the past two seasons, all making their MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rocket City begins the third season in franchise history in less than two weeks on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field.

