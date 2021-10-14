Lugnuts, Minor League Baseball Join with Marvel Entertainment on "Defenders of the DiamondÃ¢ÂÂ

October 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







Chicago, Ill. - The Lansing Lugnuts will be one of 96 Minor League Baseball teams included in a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment, coming to Jackson® Field™ beginning in 2022.

The partnership was made official in a Wednesday announcement at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry's "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" exhibit. As part of the collaboration, the Lugnuts will host a special Marvel Super Heroes game featuring themed uniforms and including themed on-field promotions.

A Marvel-created "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book will be distributed at the ballpark, with more co-branded merchandise unveiled in 2022.

"MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions."

For more information about the "Defenders of the Diamond," visit milb.com/marvel. For more information about the Lansing Lugnuts, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.