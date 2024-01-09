LP Frans Stadium to Host App State Series

Hickory, NC - The Appalachian State University baseball team will once again open their "home" season at LP Frans Stadium, taking on Siena (New York) in a three-game series next month, presented by Metronet.

The games are scheduled for Friday, February 23rd at 4pm, Saturday, February 24th at 1pm, and Sunday, February 25th at 1pm. Gates will open an hour before first pitch. App State will be the home team for the series.

Tickets are on sale now for the games. General admission tickets are $10. App State students, faculty, and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

Weekend packages, which include a ticket to all three games, a weekend parking pass, and an App State tee shirt, are available for $50.

The concession stand and café will be open with a limited menu. Parking will be $5 per car.

Groups and suites are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

The series will debut the cashless and clear bag policy released last week.

This is the third consecutive season that App State will play home games in Hickory. In 2022, they played UNC Asheville in March, defeating the Bulldogs 11-1 in 7 innings. Last year, they opened the season with a three-game sweep in Hickory over Queens University. A game in Mid-March against West Virginia was also moved to Hickory due to snowy conditions in Boone.

