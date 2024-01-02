LP Frans Stadium Implements Cashless and Clear Bag Polices

January 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced that LP Frans Stadium will operate as a cashless ballpark in 2024 and will be instituting a clear bag policy for guests.

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the parking lots, concession stands and cafe, the team store, ticket office, and the customer service booth. Mobile tap-to-pay will be available at each location, excluding the ticket office.

Crawdads Cash, the in-stadium currency, will still be accepted and can be used in conjunction with or in leu of credit cards at all locations throughout the ballpark. For fans who do not carry credit or debit cards, Crawdads Cash will be available to exchange for cash at the advance ticket window.

The move to a cash-free ballpark follows the lead of MLB teams, Minor League teams, and other event venues across the country to provide safer, faster, and more secure transactions.

In addition, the Crawdads will be implementing a clear bag policy. Guests will be permitted to bring a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag or backpack. Diaper and medical bags and small clutches/purses no larger than 5x9 will still be allowed. All bags are subject to search.

Non-clear backpacks, purses, totes, fanny packs, drawstring bags, and camera bags will not be allowed into the stadium. Seat cushions with pockets or hidden compartments are not permitted.

Prohibited items include guns, knives, or weapons of any sort, chairs, coolers, and outside food or beverage. Empty water bottles may be brought in and refilled at our filling station next to the team store.

Both policies apply to Crawdads games and outside events held at LP Frans Stadium and will go into effect for the year's first events next month.

